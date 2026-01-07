Aldama is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns with right ankle soreness.

This is a new injury for Aldama, and he must've tweaked his ankle Tuesday against the Spurs. During that game, Aldama finished with 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 24 minutes. If Aldama is unable to play, the Grizzlies may need to lean on some smaller lineups.