Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns with right ankle soreness.
This is a new injury for Aldama, and he must've tweaked his ankle Tuesday against the Spurs. During that game, Aldama finished with 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 24 minutes. If Aldama is unable to play, the Grizzlies may need to lean on some smaller lineups.
