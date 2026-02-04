This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Iffy for Wednesday
Aldama (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Aldama is in danger of missing a fifth straight game while dealing with a right knee injury. He'll presumably have an opportunity to prove his health in shootaround and warmups before the team provides another update on his status for Wednesday.