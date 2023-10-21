Aldama notched 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 15 minutes off the bench in Friday's 124-116 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Aldama was one of Memphis' best players in the preseason, as he posted solid numbers regardless of whether he was a starter or a bench option. He's going to open the season as one of the leading players in the second unit, but he should have decent fantasy upside -- mostly in deep formats -- due to his ability to put up solid scoring numbers in limited minutes.