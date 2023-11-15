Aldama posted 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 134-107 loss to the Lakers.

Aldama was one of several Memphis reserves that took advantage of extended minutes in a blowout loss, with the third-year player delivering his best line of the season. Memphis has seemed to settle on the tandem of Bismack Biyombo and Xavier Tillman as its primary options at center, making it difficult for Aldama to see his playing time push up into the 25-to-30-range in more competitive games in which starting power forward Jaren Jackson isn't dealing with foul trouble. With that in mind, Aldama doesn't seem likely to see his role expand dramatically, even though he's averaging a solid 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks in 21.0 minutes per game through five appearances this season.