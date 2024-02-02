Aldama closed Thursday's 108-101 loss to the Cavaliers with 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 38 minutes.

Making his fourth straight start and sixth in the last seven games -- he sat out a Jan. 24 contest in Miami due to a sore knee -- Aldama fell one board short of his fifth double-double of the season. Since returning from the knee issue, the third-year big is averaging 14.5 points, 7.3 boards, 3.3 threes and 2.8 assists in 32.3 minutes a game, and he should continue handling a big role on an injury-ravaged Grizzlies roster.