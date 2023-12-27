Aldama amassed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in nine minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 overtime win over New Orleans.

Aldama was barely utilized in the win, playing just nine minutes off the bench. As the Grizzlies begin to get their key pieces back on the floor, it appears as though Aldama is going to be one of the players who is scaled back in the rotation. He remains a player to keep an eye given we know what he can do when afforded meaningful minutes. Until that time, he can be safely overlooked in most formats.