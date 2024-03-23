Aldama ended with 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 99-97 win over the Spurs.

Aldama led all Grizzlies players in rebounds while ending as one of four players with 15 or more points en route to posting the lone double-double for Memphis in a winning effort. Aldama, who also handed out a trio of assists to go along with a team-high trio of threes, set a new season high in rebounds while notching his fifth double-double of the year.