Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Aldama has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to illness.

Aldama finishes the contest with two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes off the bench. Although there are only a few minutes remaining in the game, GG Jackson and Brandon Clarke could see more action. Aldama's next chance to play will come Friday against the Pelicans -- the first end of a back-to-back.

More News