Aldama is doubtful to return to Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans due to an elbow injury, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Aldama recorded two points, one rebound and one assist in seven minutes before exiting Wednesday's game. The Grizzlies will likely have to go small with Jaren Jackson at center, as Xavier Tillman (ankle) is also out. Aldama's status for Friday's game versus the Pelicans is uncertain.