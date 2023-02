Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins indicated Thursday that Aldama is in line to start at the four against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.

Aldama's impending starting nod comes in place of Jaren Jackson (thigh), who is doubtful to suit up Thursday evening. Aldama's starting spot will likely only last as long as Jackson remains sidelined, and there is no indication at this point that Jackson's injury will cost him extensive action.