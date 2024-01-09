Aldama is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to a left knee contusion.
This is a new issue for Aldama, though it's unclear when he suffered the injury. His role has been very minor over the past couple games, but Xavier Tillman could potentially pick up a handful of minutes in Aldama's expected absence.
