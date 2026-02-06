Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Listed out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama is out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right knee injury management.
Aldama will get a rest day Friday after logging 24 minutes Wednesday against the Kings. It's not clear whether Kyle Anderson or Taylor Hendricks will be available after being acquired from the Jazz on Tuesday, but there will be plenty of minutes in the frontcourt to go around if the newcomers are cleared to suit up.
