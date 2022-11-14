Aldama amassed 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 loss to Washington.

Aldama scored nine of his 15 points from beyond the arc and knocked down three triples for just the second time in 14 games this season. He's finished in double figures in back-to-back contests but certainly isn't a lock to do so on a consistent basis. It is good to see Aldama put in work on the glass, collecting seven or more rebounds in four of his last five matchups.