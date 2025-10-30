Aldama amassed 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 win over the Suns.

Aldama spent some time on the injury report this week but has yet to miss a game. The fifth-year pro hasn't been able to grab a firm hold of a starting role during his tenure with the Grizzlies, but he has come through again and again when needed to fill gaps due to injury. Right now, Aldama can use his versatility to fill in at a few different positions, but one of those portals will close when Zach Edey (ankle) returns later this year.