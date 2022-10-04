Aldama recorded 21 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and six rebounds over 24 minutes Monday in a 109-97 preseason victory against the Magic.

After posting 13 points and eight boards in Memphis' exhibition opener Saturday, Aldama upped his scoring output against Orlando thanks largely to knocking down four of five three-point attempts. The big man wasn't particularly productive in his rookie campaign last season, but he's already showing flashes of improvement in preseason play. He could have a bigger role to begin the season with Jaren Jackson (foot) likely out until November or December.