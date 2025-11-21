Aldama is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Kings on Thursday, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Aldama will make his first start of the 2025-26 regular season Thursday due to the absence of Jaren Jackson (ankle). Across nine games since Nov. 2, Aldama has averaged 13.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals over 26.7 minutes per game. He should see an expanded role on offense, as the Grizzlies will be without their top stars in Jackson and Ja Morant (calf).