Aldama finished Monday's 123-98 win over the Trail Blazers with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes.

Aldama delivered his sixth double-double in 18 regular-season appearances, and he has totaled three over his last four outings. The 23-year-old dominated on the glass while supplying a game-high 17 rebounds, he was the only player to reach the double-digit mark. In five outings since retreating to the bench, Aldama has averaged 13.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 25.2 minutes per game.