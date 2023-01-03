Aldama (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Aldama was listed as doubtful prior to Sunday's game against the Kings, so his questionable tag Wednesday represents an upgrade in terms of his chances of suiting up. Should Aldama retake the floor, he would presumably slot back into a double-digit bench role in the Grizzlies' frontcourt.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Won't play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Doutbful for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Trending toward sitting•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Questionable against New Orleans•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Will not return Thursday•