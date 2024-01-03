Aldama finished Tuesday's 106-98 victory over the Spurs with 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one block over 28 minutes.

Aldama has alternated between the starting lineup and the bench, but he has played with the second unit most of the season. His numbers have been solid enough to make him an asset in fantasy in deep formats, as he often finds ways to contribute on both ends of the court. Over his last 10 contests, Aldama is averaging 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game despite logging just 20.3 minutes per contest. and he's also shooting 50.8 percent from the field in that span.