Aldama recorded seven points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 loss to Phoenix.

Aldame had one of his worst performances of the season, logging under 25 minutes for the second straight game. While generally viewed as a must-roster player, Aldama's production over the past two weeks has left a little to be desired. During that time, he has averaged 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals and blocks, leaving him outside the top 130 in nine-category leagues.