Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Not playing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Aldama is set to miss a third consecutive game due to a right knee injury, and his last opportunity to play before the All-Star game is Wednesday against the Nuggets. Kyle Anderson and Oliver-Maxence Prosper figure to be the top candidates to start Monday in Aldama's absence.
