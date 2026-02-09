default-cbs-image
Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Aldama is set to miss a third consecutive game due to a right knee injury, and his last opportunity to play before the All-Star game is Wednesday against the Nuggets. Kyle Anderson and Oliver-Maxence Prosper figure to be the top candidates to start Monday in Aldama's absence.

