Aldama (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Aldama will miss a second consecutive game with a sore right calf, meaning the Grizzlies' frontcourt will be particularly thin. Aldama's next chance to play will come against the Mavericks on Friday.
