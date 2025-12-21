Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Wizards.
Aldama will return to the second unit with Cam Spencer active, so Aldama's minutes will likely be reduced to the mid-20s Saturday evening. As a reserve this season, Aldama owns averages of 12.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 triples and 1.0 steals per game.
