Aldama chipped in 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 Play-In Game loss to the Warriors.

Aldama was a bright spot in the loss, and the Grizzlies may need even more from him Friday if Ja Morant is unable to play -- the guard tweaked his ankle in the loss, though he insists he's fine. Aldama had a terrific regular season, posting averages of 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.