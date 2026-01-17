Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Nursing calf injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic in London, England due to a right calf contusion.
Aldama may have picked up the injury during Memphis' loss to Orlando on Thursday in Berlin, Germany, when he played 30 minutes and registered 18 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. The fifth-year pro is averaging 28.0 minutes per game this season while primarily coming off the bench, so his absence would likely result in elevated playing time for GG Jackson and Vince Williams.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Hits for 18 from second unit•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Three rejections in Sunday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Non-factor in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Records double-double in bench role•