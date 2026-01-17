Aldama is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic in London, England due to a right calf contusion.

Aldama may have picked up the injury during Memphis' loss to Orlando on Thursday in Berlin, Germany, when he played 30 minutes and registered 18 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. The fifth-year pro is averaging 28.0 minutes per game this season while primarily coming off the bench, so his absence would likely result in elevated playing time for GG Jackson and Vince Williams.