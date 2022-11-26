Aldama (illness) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Aldama will be back in the rotation following a one-game absence. His role has been reduced since the return of Jaren Jackson, but Aldama is still averaging a solid 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 21.3 minutes across the past four games, giving him some viability in deep leagues.