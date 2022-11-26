Aldama (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Pelicans.
The Grizzlies will be shorthanded in the frontcourt Friday without Aldama and Xavier Tillman (illness), meaning Jaren Jackson, Steven Adams (illness) and Brandon Clarke will be relied upon heavily. Aldama's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Knicks.
