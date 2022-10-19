The Grizzlies exercised the 2023-24 option on Aldama's rookie-scale contract Saturday.

As expected, Aldama, a 2021 first-round pick, is now officially on Memphis' books through his third NBA season. Though head coach Taylor Jenkins hasn't yet confirmed a starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks, Aldama's usage in the preseason suggests that he'll get the starting nod at power forward over Brandon Clarke while Jaren Jackson (foot) is likely sidelined for several games to begin the campaign. Aldama saw limited action as a rookie, but he impressed in the preseason with averages of 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.4 steals in 25.2 minutes per contest while shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 81.8 percent from the free-throw line in five games.