Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Out again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aldama (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Aldama is in line for a fourth consecutive absence while dealing with a right knee injury. He'll have 10 days to recover between now and the Grizzlies' next game after the All-Star break Feb. 20 against Utah.
