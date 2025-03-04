Aldama (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Aldama will miss his first outing since Jan. 25 due to a right calf injury, and his next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Thunder. The 24-year-old forward has averaged 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 26.5 minutes per game in his last 10 outings (one start). Brandon Clarke and GG Jackson could see a bump in minutes due to Aldama being sidelined.