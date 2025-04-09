Aldama supplied 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 124-100 victory over the Hornets.
Aldama led the second unit in scoring Tuesday, recording his third outing with double-digit points over his last five. During that five-game span, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 28.8 minutes per game. Additionally, Aldama posted multiple steals for the 13th time this season.
