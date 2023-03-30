Aldama notched 17 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 141-132 loss to the Clippers.

As the Grizzlies sat Desmond Bane (foot), Jaren Jackson (calf) and Tyus Jones (foot) on the second night of a back-to-back, Aldama got his first start since Feb. 5. He almost picked up his fourth double-double of the season. When Aldama plays at least 25 minutes he is averaging 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds. If the Grizzlies elect to rest other players to close out the season, he may be a worthwhile streaming option for rebounds.