Aldama ended with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Even though Aldama scored in double digits for the first time since delivering 11 points in a loss to the Hornets on Feb. 10, the struggles continued for him. The Spaniard has now gone 10 games without surpassing the 15-point plateau, and what's even worse for him is that he's shooting a meager 39.1 percent from the field and 28 percent from deep in that stretch.