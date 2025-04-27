Aldama ended Saturday's 117-115 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes.

Getting his first start of the playoffs with Ja Morant (hip) sidelined, Aldama topped 20 points for the first time in April, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Grizzlies from getting swept. The fourth-year big took a step forward with his level of play this season, and assuming he returns to the club as a restricted free agent, he should again have a key role in the Memphis frontcourt in 2025-26 alongside Jaren Jackson and Zach Edey.