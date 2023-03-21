Aldama recorded 22 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Monday's 112-108 victory over the Mavericks.

Aldama came into the contest averaging just 20.2 minutes over his previous five contests, but he saw 28 minutes against Dallas and made the most of his opportunity. The big man finished with his fourth double-double of the season, registering career highs in both points and rebounds. Aldama has proven capable of providing sneaky fantasy value when given ample playing time, but he's difficult to roster with his minutes typically in the high teens or low 20s.