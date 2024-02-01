Taylor Jenkins said that Santi Aldama (knee) will likely be available for Thursday's game against the Cavs, Grizzlies beat writer, Sharon Brown reports.

Aldama is still being officially listed as "questionable" on the injury report, but it sounds like he's trending towards playing. If he can give it a go, he should get all the run he can handle on this Memphis team that's been devastated by injuries. Stay tuned.