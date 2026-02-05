Aldama (knee) logged 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 win over the Kings.

Aldama faced a minutes limit in his return from a four-game absence due to right knee injury management, but he was able to make the most of his playing time. Now that both Jaren Jackson and Jock Landale are out of the frontcourt picture, a big role at center is in store for Aldama down the stretch once he has his restrictions loosened. Aldama has averaged 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes per contest in his last six games.