Aldama finished with 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 16 minutes during Friday's 108-94 victory over the Clippers.
Aldama returned to a bench role after making a spot start Wednesday, but he made his presence felt with an efficient performance. He ended just two boards shy of a double-double while also scoring in double digits for the third time over his last seven outings. The Spaniard averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds off the bench during March.
