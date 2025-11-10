Aldama logged 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to the Thunder.

Aldama was a late call for Sunday's game due to a shoulder injury, and not only was he upgraded to available before tip-off, but he posted another solid showing off the bench. This was his fifth straight game with double-digit points, a span where he's averaging 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a combined 1.2 steals-plus-blocks per game.