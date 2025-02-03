Aldama supplied 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 victory over the Bucks.

Aldama provided a spark off Memphis' bench with 23 points, even closing Sunday's game over Zach Edey in the fourth quarter. Aldama was close to a full-time starter for the Grizzlies to open the season, but his minutes have been sporadic with the frontcourt healthier now. That said, the 24-year-old has averaged 16.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 24.7 minutes over his past three games, so he remains a key contributor from the second unit.