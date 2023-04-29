Aldama logged 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds over 29 minutes during Friday's 125-85 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

The Grizzlies struggled offensively throughout the series, barring some bright moments, but Aldama made his presence felt in this one and stepped his game up despite coming off the bench. This was his first playoff game in double digits, but he only averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds across 16.5 minutes per contest in the series.