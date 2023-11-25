Aldama posted 21 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt) and five rebounds across 36 minutes during Friday's 110-89 loss to the Suns.

Aldama has been one of the few successful stories in a struggling Memphis team, and the Spaniard is finding ways to make an impact on offense while also overachieving even the most optimistic preseason predictions. Aldama has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five outings, and given the way he's been playing of late, he should remain a starter until further notice.