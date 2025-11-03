Aldama totaled 15 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Raptors.

The big man took on a significant role off the bench in the absence of Ja Morant (suspension), putting up a season-high 15 points. Aldama's upside took a big hit this preseason, when Jaren Jackson was cleared to return from toe surgery, and his production has been rather spotty as a result. Aldama has still averaged 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.7 minutes per contest in seven games this season, so he remains worth holding in most leagues.