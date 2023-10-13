Aldama notched 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 22 minutes in Thursday's 103-102 preseason win loss to the Hawks.

Aldama is in the mix for a regular bench role and made a strong case for that with a solid 22-point effort in a game where the coaching staff decided to rest all the regular starters except Steven Adams. Aldama appeared in 77 games last season and averaged 9.0 points per game, so he should see decent minutes as a backup big man in the regular season, though he's most likely to play as a power forward instead of a center.