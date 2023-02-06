Aldama finished Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Raptors with 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes.

Though Jaren Jackson (thigh) returned from a one-game absence, Aldama still drew a second consecutive start as part of an oversized lineup that also featured Xavier Tillman at center. Aldama ended up serving as the small forward on the top unit in place of Dillon Brooks, who was serving a one-game suspension. Even if Ja Morant (wrist) remains sidelined for a second straight game Tuesday against the Bulls, Aldama will likely head back to the bench and should see a steep downturn in playing time, despite faring well over his pair of starts. Between losses to the Cavaliers and Raptors, Aldama averaged 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33 minutes.