Aldama (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder.
Aldama is in danger of missing his second straight contest Wednesday due to a sore right calf. However, with Jaren Jackson dealing with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain, Aldama could receive an increased role if he's upgraded to available.
