Aldama (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Aldama was added to Thursday's injury report due to his illness, and he was unable to suit up against the Nuggets. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set, but Jaren Jackson, Xavier Tillman and Bismack Biyombo could see increased run if Aldama sits again.