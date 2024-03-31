Aldama (illness) has been upgraded to questionable in advance of Monday's game against Detroit.
Aldama has a chance to return Monday after missing a Saturday's loss to Orlando due to illness. His status will need to be monitored, while Jake LaRavia and GG Jackson represented the Grizzlies' starting forwards in Aldama's stead Saturday.
