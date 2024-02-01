Aldama is questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers due to tailbone soreness.

Aldama dealt with a knee injury last week but appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 30.3 minutes per game. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Thursday after he was a late addition to the Grizzlies' injury report. If Aldama is unavailable, David Roddy and Jaren Jackson could see increased run.