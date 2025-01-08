Aldama (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
An ankle sprain could cause Aldama to miss his seventh straight game Thursday, but the big man will have a chance to suit up in any event. If Aldama cannot go for the Grizzlies, names like Brandon Clarke, Jake LaRavia and Jay Huff figure to continue picking up the slack in the frontcourt against Houston.
